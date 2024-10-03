Pamela Anderson opens up about ending up like Amy Winehouse amid drug confession

Pamela Anderson dishes out details about mental health struggles

Pamela Anderson has recently revealed she could have ended up like Amy Winehouse amid shocking drug confession.



Speaking with RadarOnline.com, the Baywatch star thanked her children for helping her cope with her mental health over the years.

“I think, instead of trying to be this polished person,” said the 57-year-old.

The actress told the outlet, “I'd rather be raw. One eye is smaller than the other, my nose is crooked, my lips are weird. Everyone is weird. Everyone has imperfections.”

Pamela opened up that she was much happier now, explaining, “Ten years ago, I felt like a failure. I think it was probably the last 20 years, maybe.”

Anderson told outlet, “I don't know if (I've been) clinically depressed, but I don't mind feeling poetic or having dark days.”

“Sometimes, it's not just a day – sometimes it's a month, sometimes it's a year, and sometimes it takes a little time. And you can also numb yourself out,” explained the actress.

The actress mentioned, “I hung around with a lot of fun artists. But I always had my kids and I always had rootedness, so I never went too crazy, even though it may seem like I did.”

"I was always having a really good time and having fun, but I didn't go down any dark, dark paths,” added Pamela.

Earlier in an interview with Glamour, the actress pointed out, “She came to my show in Las Vegas. I still have her jacket with a ticket to the magic show in her pocket.”

She explained, “There were many times where I could have just gone that way, but what saved my life – and you never want to put this on your kids – were my boys.”

“Because without my boys, I wouldn't have been able to be as strong as I was,” stated Pamela.