Luke Bryan’s honest response to Beyoncé's CMA Award nominations snub

Luke Bryan addresses Beyoncé's CMA Award nominations snub

Luke Bryan has recently weighed in on Beyoncé's lack of CMA Award nominations.



During an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, Luke responded to a question about his thoughts on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter being snubbed from the 2024 nominees list.

“It's a tricky question because, obviously Beyoncé made a country album and Beyoncé has a lot of fans out there that have her back,” said the country musician.

Luke stated, “And if she doesn't get something they want, man, they come at you.”

“I am all for everybody coming in and making country albums and all that,” continued the singer.

Luke mentioned, “But just by declaring that, just because she made one… I don't need [a nomination], just 'cause I make one.”

The singer further said, “Everybody loved that Beyoncé made a country album. Nobody's mad about it.”

“But where things get a little tricky and, and you know — if you're gonna make country albums, come into our world and be country with us a little bit,” pointed out Luke.

He added, “Beyoncé can do it exactly what she wants to. She's probably the biggest star in music. But come to an award show and high-five us, and have fun and get in the family too. And I'm not saying she didn't do that.”

Meanwhile, Luke had earned two CMA entertainer of the year awards.