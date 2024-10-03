Jodie Turner-Smith reflects on co-parenting with ex-husband Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith opens up about co-parenting with ex-husband Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith has recently reflected on co-parenting with former husband Joshua Jackson.



In a new interview with Glamour’s Woman of the Year cover story, the Dawson’s Creek alum said, “It’s an adjustment period for anyone when they split up with someone because you’re used to being with your child all the time.”

“But nobody hands you a manual. Everyone’s trying to figure it out,” remarked the 45-year-old.

Jodie, who co-parented her four-year-old daughter with Joshua, stated, “Each parent has a different life, and especially if the reason why you’re splitting up is because you have different lives, it’s only further complicated by how you’re going to coparent.”

At the time of Joshua and Jodie’s split, a source told PEOPLE, “She decided that she is done.”

“They are on very different paths in life,” mentioned an insider.

The source pointed out, “Jodie loves being a mom. She also loves working.”

The source also noted, “It turned into an unhealthy marriage that made her unhappy. They will co-parent their daughter.”

“They want her to continue to thrive,” she told the outlet.

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna in June, the actress shared her views on being a single mother.

“It’s my favourite thing about myself is that I’m that girl’s mother. I’m just so grateful that she chose me to be her mom; that I got to have that gift in life,” explained Jodie.

She mentioned, “It is my favourite thing. I mean, I just, it is an honour.”

“I feel like it was our birthright to mother — whether we bring our children or not, I think it's is a woman’s birthright. We hold space for those around us. It has shifted everything about me,” stated the actress.

Jodie added, “It has only enriched me. It has shown me, No. 1, how powerful I am. Like, whoa! It’s like, Supreme Being — wow!”