Jack Antonoff names his favourite Taylor Swift album: 'I see it as our opus'

The duo's latest project was 'The Tortured Poets Department' released April 2024

Jack Antonoff finally has a favourite Taylor Swift album: The Tortured Poets Department (TTPD).

In an interview with TIME published October 1, the music producer opened up about how much he learned while working on his longtime collaborator and close pal Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, released earlier this year.

“Every album we’ve done together, I’ve learned so much,” Antonoff, 40, shared. “[TTPD], to me, was just the ultimate. It vacillates so much emotionally that I felt like it was truly what it’s like to be alive right now.”

Antonoff, who has collaborated with Swift on several of her albums since 2014, explained why TTPD stands out. "It’s this crazy journey of love, lost love, betrayal and hurt, and then even the escapism chapter with Florida!!!, which is one of my favourite parts,” he said.

"I see it as our opus. It’s a whirlwind. It was a whirlwind to make it. I love it so much for that reason,” the Grammy-winning producer added.

Swift first announced TTPD at the 2024 Grammys, where she accepted Album of the Year for Midnights alongside Antonoff.

Since its release, TTPD has set records, becoming the best-selling album of 2024 and topping the Billboard 200 for weeks.