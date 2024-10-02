Christina Aguilera pens tribute for Sabrina Carpenter's TIME100 Next issue

Christina Aguilera recently collaborated with Sabrina Carpenter for a special duet

Sabrina Carpenter is officially on the TIME100 Next 2024 List, with Christina Aguilera penning a sweet tribute for the young star.



People Magazine reported on Tuesday, October 2, that the 25-year-old pop sensation earned a coveted spot on the list — which celebrates rising stars across industries — along with a place on one of three covers for the issue officially out on October 4.

In a heartfelt tribute, Aguilera praised Carpenter’s undeniable talent, telling fans to "never underestimate the mighty power" behind her artistry.

"She proves great things come in small packages," Aguilera, 43, wrote, recognising the Disney alum’s poise and strength in the industry.

Notably, Aguilera recently collaborated with Carpenter for a duet of the former’s 1999 song, What a Girl Wants, for her debut album’s 25th anniversary. The song, from Aguilera's self-titled debut album, was released the same year Carpenter was born.

In the tribute, Aguilera praised Carpenter’s professionalism, writing "Sabrina handles the task with seemingly effortless ease and charisma while promoting, performing, and handling press with a smile and her signature coy charm."

Carpenter’s latest milestone comes on the heels of her latest album, Short n' Sweet, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, fueled by hits like Taste and Espresso.

The Grammy-winning artist is currently on her Short 'n' Sweet tour but will take a break to perform at the TIME100 Next event on Oct. 9 in New York City.