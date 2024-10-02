Billie Eilish interviews brother Finneas on his upcoming solo album

In a recent episode of Spotify's vodcast Countdown To, Billie Eilish sat down with her brother Finneas to discuss his second solo album, For Cryin' Out Loud!, set to release on October 4.



Finneas, who serves as the sole producer for Eilish's music, shared his thoughts on creating art separate from personal taste.

"I think it's important to separate your taste from what you have to express," Finneas, 27, emphasised. "It's really not about you."

When Eilish asked what Finneas hopes listeners take away from the album, he joked, "I'm sort of convinced I have no fans... I feel like some of your superfans are such superfans that I'm the expansion pack."

Despite his humility, Finneas was surprised to find that all three of his upcoming shows in Los Angeles, New York, and Kingston Upon Thames sold out.

For Cryin' Out Loud! is a collaborative effort, born from jam sessions with close friends. Finneas highlighted the enjoyable process, saying, "The reason I did it that way was to have fun!"

This approach contrasts with his debut album, The Optimist, which he created in isolation.

Finneas also shared his favorite songwriting experiences, citing Eilish's What Was I Made For? and the Guess remix for Charli XCX featuring Eilish.

"I would say that my favorite process ever... It's hard to beat having an inspiration and having all this kind of like... that was a full shopping cart of material." He added, "We wrote it and we recorded it once we wrote it."

The Lovely crooner acknowledged the bittersweet nature of Finneas focusing on his solo work, admitting it's "sad and hard," but also a relief.

"I feel like I spend all of my time on tour and in rehearsals like 'Oh my God, Finneas wants to leave' or 'Finneas is unhappy.' I just look up to you so much and want you to have the best time."

For Cryin' Out Loud! releases on October 4.