Prince Harry receives warm welcome as he touches down in South Africa

After making a memorable appearance at the WellChild Awards in the UK, Prince Harry landed at his next stop, in South Africa on Tuesday.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured in southern Africa with Princess Senate Seeiso of Lesotho just hours after he took off from London.

Princess Senate herself shared a snap posing with King Charles’ younger son, who was dressed in a white button-down over dark pants, paired with a matching blazer. Meanwhile, the African royalty was dressed in a beige-hued silk dress styled in a traditional silhouette.

“Prince Harry has arrived in Southern Africa, where he had lunch with Princess Senate Seeiso of Lesotho, 23, the niece of Prince Seeiso, with whom he co-founded @Sentebale,” royal correspondent Victoria Ward shared on X, formerly Twitter.

Prince Harry is visiting the country to promote his charity work at Sentebale, which means “forget me not.” The Duke founded it in 2006 to honour his mother Princess Diana and help disadvantaged children.

Business leaders, philanthropists and local stakeholders will be gathering in Lesotho with the aim of driving forward the work of the charity. Harry will also be meeting with local leaders and youth advocates.

The last time Prince Harry visited South Africa was in 2019, alongside his wife Meghan Markle.