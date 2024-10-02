Hilary Swank explains why she wasn’t ready for kids before turning 47

Hilary Swank: 'I was 47 when I got pregnant, and I feel like I have a lot more patience'

Hilary Swank has recently explained why she wasn’t ready to have kids before she turned 47.



Speaking to PEOPLE, The Good Mother actress, who shares twins with husband Philip Schneider, said she wanted to give her kids “the best start by using clean, healthy products”.

Hilary revealed she “was shocked, mortified and actually enraged at what I was seeing and learning”.

While collaborating with HealthyBaby, the Freedom Writers actress continued, “And then I came across HealthyBaby and I wanted to learn more, so I kept diving deeper.”

Hilary pointed out, “I think they're leading the charge to make this change, and everyone's going to definitely be following suit because there's no other choice.”

The actress told the outlet, “There should be no other choice for your baby.”

Hilary praised that HealthBaby “discloses everything, they're completely transparent. We know everything that's in their diapers, as it should be”.

The Million Dollar Baby actress shared she was “really focused on my other baby, which was my career”.

“I knew I wanted to be an actor since I was 8 years old, and I have loved my career," she says. "I'm hopefully always going to be an actor,” she mentioned.

Hilary explained, “So, I was really career-focused and I wasn't ready to have children in my 20s, or really even in my 30s, and then I hit my 40s and I didn't have a partner. That doesn't mean I had to have a partner.”

Reflecting on parenthood, the actress noted, “I was 47 when I got pregnant, and I feel like I have a lot more patience, and I've done a lot of my own personal work to be the type of mother I want to be, whereas it would've just been different in my twenties and thirties.”

“I don't think I would've had the patience and the grace that I hopefully can bestow a little bit more [of] now, and a self-awareness in a different way that I don't need to focus on myself anymore in the way that I did at that point,” she added.