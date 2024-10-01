'Friends' actor Lisa Kudrow's new series 'No Good Deed' to release on THIS date

Friends star Lisa Kudrow’s upcoming Netflix series No Good Deed’s release has been finalised.
No Good Deed is an upcoming American comedy television series starring Lisa alongside Ray Romano which is all set to release on December 12.
The upcoming show has been created by Dead to Me writer Liz Feldman for Netflix.
The comedy series revolves around the lives of three families who are bought together by fate in an attempt to buy the same house which looks exactly like their dream home.
Kudrow, widely known as Phoebe Buffay from famous American sitcom Friends, will be playing a former concert pianist. She is married to Romano’s character Paul in the TV series. The duo has two children.
Besides, Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano, the show No Good Deed also features actors including Luke Wilson, Abbi Jacobson, Linda Cardellini, Teyonah Parris, Dennis Leary and O-T Fagbenle and many more, reports Digital Spy.
