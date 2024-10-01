Timothée Chalamet welcomes latest family addition

Timothee Chalamet basks in the happiness of latest family addition

Timothee Chalamet is basking in the happiness of the latest addition to his family.



His sister Pauline Chalamet recently announced the arrival of her first baby with partner Rhys Raiskin.

During an exclusive interview with Barbie director Greta Gerwig at Stella McCartney's Paris Fashion Week show on Monday, September 30, Pauline shared celebratory news, noting, "I just had a baby!"

Greta denied the claim as she nodded in disbelief, prompting Pauline to detail her experience.

The 32-year-old, who rose to fame after portraying the role of Kimberly in 2021 Comedy/Teen drama, further added, "Yeah! We just had a baby. Three weeks ago."

For the unversed, the Sex Lives of College Girls star previously announced her pregnancy in June, appearing in her friend Jeanne Damas’ Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, the Wonka actor has yet to publicly comment on the arrival of the newborn.

On professional front, Timothée was previously spotted in New York, sporting a completely different look while reportedly filming Josh Safdie's Martyr Supreme.

The 28-year-old actor is currently dating supermodel Kylie Jenner after they first crossed paths in early April 2023.