Olly Murs opens up about heart-wrenching guilt of leaving newborn daughter

Olly Murs reflects on fears of missing his baby's birth.

Olly Murs has opened up about the anxiety he felt regarding the birth of his newborn daughter, Maddison, due to his work commitments.



The Troublemaker singer and his wife, Amelia Tank, welcomed their baby girl in April, and as they navigate their new life as a family of three, Olly has discussed the challenges of balancing fatherhood with his busy career.

In a heartfelt conversation on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum Happy Baby, he revealed that he initially feared he might miss the birth.

"We were almost of the opinion that I might not be there, so I needed someone to be with Amelia," he said.

However, he found a silver lining in the situation when Amelia underwent an unplanned c-section, which ultimately gave him more time to prepare for the arrival of their daughter.

"I thought, 'Do you know what? We've got time now to prepare and get ready for that,'" he shared, highlighting how the experience brought a surprising sense of positivity amid the uncertainty.

Murs shared how the unexpected timing of his daughter Maddison's birth allowed him and his wife, Amelia Tank, to better prepare for their new arrival.

"It gave us time to prepare a little bit better," he explained, noting that if the birth had been natural, it could have come two weeks early or late.

However, even though he was present for the birth of his first child, Olly faced the emotional challenge of leaving her and their newborn just minutes after becoming a father to perform with Take That on their UK tour.

"Yeah, that was hard," he admitted. "I knew Mila's mum was there, which always gave me comfort, but I also knew Amelia was on her own."

With a heavy heart, he pushed through, saying, "If I overthink this, I'm going to cry my eyes out all the way to the gig."

Ultimately, he told Amelia, "I'm really sorry, babe, but I've got to go," showcasing the difficult balancing act of juggling his family commitments with his career.