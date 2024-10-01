Lady Gaga shines at The Joker: Folie à Deux afterparty with Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky share sweet moments at The Joker: Folie à Deux afterparty.

Lady Gaga turned heads as she celebrated with fiancé Michael Polansky in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The multi-talented singer and actress looked absolutely stunning in a figure-hugging black velvet dress, showcasing her fabulous figure as she let loose after the U.S. premiere of The Joker: Folie à Deux earlier that evening.

After making a statement on the red carpet, Gaga opted for a quick costume change into a sleek, slinky dress with spaghetti straps, offering a more understated yet elegant look.

Embracing her character Harley Quinn, she completed her ensemble with soft makeup and her vibrant red hair styled in loose waves.

The evening was a perfect blend of glamour and fun, capturing the spirit of the occasion as Gaga celebrated her latest cinematic venture.

