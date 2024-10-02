Travis Kelce's silence over former NFL star's dig at Taylor Swift fuels speculations

Taylor Swift faces a misogynist attack after skipping Travis Kelce’s game

Taylor Swift received a blow from former NFL player Antonio Brown after the singer skipped her boyfriend's second game of the season.

The former athlete took to X, formerly twitter, to accuse the Eras Tour performer for causing Travis Kelce’s slow performance in recent NFL matches.

Antonio passed controversial comments about American pop superstar's appearance before going on to suggest that Travis should date a black woman.

Travis' silence over the remarks has fueled speculations about his relationship with the Anti-Hero hitmaker as it's being claimed that the pair will soon part ways.

This is not the first time the former sportsman has taken a dig at the couple.

Earlier this year, Antonio shared an AI-generated image of himself kissing the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

Few months later, he shared another AI-generated image of the Super Bowl champion and Love Story songstress, mocking them for how they would look like “in 2040.”

However, amid all his controversial posts, Antonio supported Travis, calling him one of the “dopest crackers,” when the tight end broke Jerry Rice’s record for most postseason receptions, after Kansas City Chiefs’ win over Baltimore Ravens.

During the latest episode of Jason Kelce’s podcast with his brother, New Heights, Jason recalled that Antonio’s tweet was “probably the biggest compliment.”

Thanking the former player, Travis responded, “I appreciate you AB, man. Feels good to be one of the dopest crackers. I love that s---.”

The tight end added, “He’s one of my favourite follows on twitter, you've got to follow him.”

Nevertheless, Travis’ shout out to Antonio seem controversial to fans, considering the recent disrespectful attacks at the 14-time-Grammy winner, one of them asked under the comments section, "u not gonna address ab's tweets abt taylor?"

The sportsman has not made any official comments regarding the situation.