Prince William joins Harry’s ex pal David Beckham for special project

Prince William has seemingly outshined his brother Prince Harry's London show by teaming up with David Beckham for a special project today, October 1, 2024.



According to The Sun, the Prince of Wales was spotted with the former English footballer as the two friends view a "new swish £8m helicopter which was donated to the London Air Ambulance Charity" at RAF Northolt.



The future King of England donned a navy suit paired with a light blue shirt. On the other hand, David was photographed wearing the same suit but with a different colour shirt.

In the video, the two can be seen inspecting the helicopter and then the duo sat for the test drive in the new aircraft.

For the unversed, previously in a fundraising gala, which was organised to buy the two new H135 helicopters, William said, "Here in London, the current aircraft have served magnificently. But our capital city needs a new fleet."

"And we are Up Against Time. The clue really is in the appeal's name. By September, we need the two new red birds - decked with the latest kit such as night vision - in our skies."

Notably, William's appearance came just a day after the Duke of Sussex's headline-making appearance at the 2024 WellChild Awards in London. Moreover, Harry delivered an emotional speech at the glitzy event.