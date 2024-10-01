Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner enjoy quality time amid Justin, Diddy scandal

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner were spotted together at a restaurant in Los Angeles amid Justin Bieber and Sean Diddy's ongoing controversy.

On September 29, the close friends were seen arriving at the sushi restaurant to enjoy quality time amid their hectic schedules.

According to the Daily Mail, the Rhode founder was seen in a cosy grey cardigan while she pulled her sandy blonde hair back into a bun as she made her way to West Hollywood for dinner with her model best friend.

On the other hand, Kendall donned a black trench coat, flaunting her new blonde hair.

Notably, the best friend’s duo maintained their profiles low by sporting sunglasses.

Hailey's outing with Kendall came amid reports of Justin's alleged connection with an American rapper, who was recently arrested in New York over the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Following the arrest of Diddy, a few videos have gone viral featuring the then-15-year-old singer, who was allegedly seen spending time with Diddy and partying together in the clips.

However, the Baby hitmaker has not commented on the speculations.

It is important to mention that Justin and Hailey welcomed their first-born child, Jack Blues Bieber, on August 22 this year.