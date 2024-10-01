King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer journey: Key royal shares unknown details

A key member of the royal family shared a delightful health update about King Charles and Princess Kate during an interview.

Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, has recently opened up about her special bond with the "warm and supportive" royal family.

Notably, she made rare comments about Catherine and the King's cancer journey.

In conversation with Hello!, Sophie said, "[Kate is] wonderful. I last saw her at Wimbledon; it was so cheering to see her, beautiful as ever."

The member of the royal family shared the good news with the royal fans by saying that the Princess of Wales has "been amazingly brave and is doing so well."

Moreover, Lady Frederick lauded King Charles's resilience and determination amid his ongoing cancer battle.

"Duty and service run through him like a stick of rock; it just doesn't occur to him to rest, something which those who love him are desperate for him to do," she confessed.

While dubbing the monarch a "hugely inspirational man". Sophie added, "He's battling cancer and doesn't give himself a moment off."

It is important to note that King Charles and Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in February and March respectively.

However, the Princess has completed her chemotherapy, whereas, the monarch is still undergoing cancer treatment.