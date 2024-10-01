Snoop Dogg gets emotional on 'The Voice' remembering late mother

Snoop Dogg feels the ‘spirit of his mother’ on the latest episode of the singing show

Snoop Dogg used his replay button for a contestant Gail Bliss on The Voice because she reminded him of his late mom.

When Bliss, 61, auditioned on Monday, September 30, Snoop exclaimed, "The spirit of my mother is in me right now."

He continued, "My mother's sister's name was Gail, which [sic] was one of my favourite aunties. You couldn't see me but I had my hand like this the whole way," as the rapper hovered his hand over the button.

"But they added a piece to the puzzle this year called the Coach's Replay... so if I were to push this button right now you would be on my team," he added, pushing the red button that caused Bliss to weep with tears of joy as she jumped up and down.

Snoop, 52, gave a big hug to her, saying, "my mother's spirit is all in you right now."

The Young, Wild & Free musician lost his 70-year-old mother in October 2021 due to an undisclosed illness.

After the demise, the mourning son shared a series of Instagram posts in honour of his late mother.

"Thank u God for giving me an angel for a mother TWMA," he wrote in one of the captions.

The rapper also took to Instagram to wish her a “happy heavenly birthday,” this year in April.