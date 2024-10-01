Shawn Mendes on navigating split with ex Camila Cabello under spotlight

Shawn Mendes on maintaining relationship with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello navigated their breakup by following some rules and practices.



“Camila and I have done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other,” Mendes said during a conversation on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast.

“No matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it and to be swayed by it and to be inspired by it,” the Why Why Why singer continued. “To desire it because people desire it or to hate it because other people hate it. It's just human.”

The 26-year-old musician said that since rumours of a short-lived reconciliation with Cabello in 2023 after their split in November 2021, he doesn’t check what people are saying on “social media”.

“I don't see or care what people say about my love life or relationships... it's too detrimental to the relationship itself,” he said.

Upon Shetty’s question, Mendes further shared how he and Cabello, 27, used “immense honesty over communication” to keep their relationship safe.

The pair used to text whenever there was a misunderstanding after a misinterpreted interview. “It immediately cuts through any type of assumption,” he said.

The singer said that after “understanding” each other as “storytellers,” he doesn’t “think either of [them] would cross a line” as they “deeply respect each other.”

Mendes further gushed about the Havana songstress, calling her an “amazing human being,” “incredibly understanding” and “thoughtful and caring”.

"So communicating with her is not difficult and that's probably a huge part of it," he said.