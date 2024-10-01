Travis Kelce’s ex reacts to Taylor Swift fans allegedly hurling insults

Taylor Swift fans attack Kayla Nicole’s appearance amid Travis Kelce romance

Kaya Nicole, Travis Kelce's ex, has been a target of social media backlash after Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift was confirmed publicly.

The sports broadcaster, who dated the athlete on-and-off from 2017 to 2022, hit back at trolls on X, formerly Twitter, on September 30, when a user posted unfiltered pictures of the model, waiting to get her hair and makeup done.

The social media user wrote “Very pretty,” and sarcastically added a puking emoji.

Nicole retweeted the post, and wrote, “YOU WILL NEVER MAKE ME HATE ME. Hang it upppppppp bookie.”

However, many users came to Nicole's defence on the platform.

“You’re beautiful…this is so weird??!” wrote one.

“I’m confused..because you look gorgeous here..true flops all around,” added another.

One more chimed in, “Girl you are absolutely gorgeous. F the haters.”

This comes after the 32-year-old issued an open letter to “Black women specifically,” in October 2023, where she opened up about her “backlash and embarrassment,” since her ex-boyfriend’s famous relationship with the Anti-hero hitmaker became public.

Nicole's fans showed support at the time, criticising Swifties for their behaviour.

On person son Reddit pointed out that this is not the first instance of a 'Black woman' getting attacked by Swifties online.

"This isn’t the first time where Taylor Swift fan base been attacking Black women. do y’all know the Netflix show Ginny and Georgia, the biracial actress who plays Ginny said a mean joke about Taylor Swift on the show as her line and Taylor Swift called the show and the writers out and her fan base were being really racist towards the girl. I get it she was trying to defend herself and all that but why doesn’t she ever tells her fans to chill out."

Nicole endorsed peace in her letter, telling them not to “participate in this tumultuous, often one-sided journey” and not “engage.”

The Tribe Therepe founder added, “Preserve your heart even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries. … You do not have to respond. Because there is power in your silence.”

Kelce started dating the popstar nearly a year after split from Nicole. The Kansas City tight end and the Eras Tour performer are still going strong after marking their one year anniversary in summer 2024.