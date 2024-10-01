Ariana Grande’s shocking revelations about inappropriate intimations in Nickelodeon shows

Ariana Grande addresses disturbing scenes in Nickelodeon shows in Quiet on Set doc

Ariana Grande has recently made shocking revelations about inappropriate intimations in her Nickelodeon scripts during her docuseries, Quiet On Set.



In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the singer confessed she pushed the memories aside but the docuseries opened up multiple allegations of improper conduct on Nickelodeon shows.

The documentary reflected on disturbing scenes that “sexualized” young stars, including those from Ariana’s own sitcoms, Sam & Cat and Victorious.

“You don’t remember some of it, and then it’s thrown into this compilation in this thing, and you’re like, "Wait, that happened? I can’t believe that!” she told the outlet.

Ariana stated, “The most important thing we can do is focus on making the working environment safer for all performers and artists—even musicians.”

While addressing challenges of fame, Ariana noted, “If you’re going to sign to a major label and your life’s going to change the way that mine did, there should be therapy in the contract.”

“You should have support on the mental side because it’s not normal,” pointed out the 27-year-old.

Ariana added, “Nothing can really prepare you for what comes with this amount of visibility.”

Meanwhile, the songstress and actress discussed about the series on Penn Badgley's podcast Podcrushed earlier in June.

“A lot of people don’t have the support that they need to get through performing at that level at such a young age, but also dealing with some of the things that the survivors who have come forward…there's not a word for how devastating that is to hear,” she explained.

Ariana believed, “I think that the environment needs to be made safer if kids are going to be acting, and I think there should be therapists, I think there should be parents allowed to be wherever they want to be.”