Lily Allen and David Harbour share PDA as during New York Jets game

Lily Allen and her husband, David Harbour, put on a loved-up display as they cheered on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Sunday during their game against the Denver Broncos.
The couple, clearly enjoying themselves, were seated in a private suite alongside actor Bobby Cannavale, who was seen chatting with them throughout the event.
The Smile singer, 39, showed her team spirit, sporting a green New York Jets quarter-zip top paired with blue jeans.
She kept her look casual yet chic with a light touch of makeup that highlighted her natural beauty, while her signature red locks fell effortlessly beneath a matching green Jets cap.
Lily completed her game-day outfit with classic Nike Air Force sneakers and silver hoop earrings, perfectly blending style and comfort for the event.
David Harbour complemented Lily Allen’s game-day look in a stylish black Stone Island jacket paired with army green pants.
The couple shared a series of adorable snapshots during the outing, including a sweet moment where David planted a kiss on Lily’s cheek.
This outing comes just weeks after Lily opened up about her thoughts on motherhood during a candid appearance on the BBC podcast Miss Me?.
The singer and actress, who shares two daughters—Marnie and Ethel—with ex-husband Sam Cooper—reflected on her parenting journey, admitting, "I think I had children for all the wrong reasons, really. I was yearning for unconditional love, which I haven't felt in my life since I was a child."
She also discussed the overwhelming pressures of her high-speed career at the time, expressing that she felt quite overwhelmed by it all, stating, "I just didn't get much respite, you know?"
Brad Pitt is anticipating an exciting news to share alongside Ines de Ramon
Prince Harry is set to receive sad news as he returns to his home country
Late legend singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson died on Saturday, September 28
Prince Harry 'honoured' to celebrate charity he has been patron of for 16 years
Keith Urban opens up about his music industry experience
Last month BTS sensation Suga was charged with riding an electric scooter while intoxicated