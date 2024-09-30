Milo Ventimiglia expecting first child with wife Jarah Mariano

The couple first met in 2022, describing it as love at first sight

Milo Ventimiglia is about to embark on an exciting new chapter with his wife, Jarah Mariano: parenthood.

A year after they secretly tied the knot, the This is Us star is expecting his first child with Jarah, who took to Instagram to announce the happy news.

Posing in her native Hawaii, the 39-year-old model showcased her growing baby bump in a bikini while holding a surfboard, captioning the post: “Baby on board!”

This joyous announcement comes just days after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Though the Gilmore Girls actor, 47, is mostly inactive on social media, Jarah commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt message to Milo, saying, “Last year I married my best friend... I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created.”

Milo and Jarah were first romantically linked in 2022, with Milo later revealing it was love at first sight for him.

In a February 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Milo shared, “When I saw my wife, I was always just like, 'Oh no, she’s my wife.’ Right away, I kinda knew.”

He went on to describe their partnership as strong and full of joy.

Milo also opened up about their intimate wedding, telling E! News in February that it was a "quiet” and “beautiful" day, surrounded by close friends and family.