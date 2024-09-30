Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon to make happy announcement soon

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are fully committed over their goal to start a family very soon.

The lovebirds, who have been dating since the end of 2022, are quickly taking their relationship to the next level, especially after they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

The Fight Club actor has put having children with his girlfriend as a priority and that is his “full focus outside of work,” an insider revealed to In Touch Weekly.

The source also noted that the 60-year-old star has even decided the number of kids he wants to have with his jewellery designer girlfriend.

“The fact is, Brad wants two, maybe three kids with Ines and he would do adoption again in a heartbeat if that’s something she wanted too.”

Pitt shares six children with ex Angelina Jolie but has a fractured relationship with them, following a domestic abuse case, which was filed against him in 2016 by Jolie.

The actor is “heartbroken” over the estrangement from his kids and knows having children will not repair his relationship. However, he hopes that a baby will bring him joy.

De Ramon and Pitt recently enjoyed a European vacation which allowed them some one-on-one time and now have their “fingers and toes crossed that they’ll have good news to share very soon.”

“The sooner the better,” the source said, adding “if having a baby doesn’t happen naturally Brad has said IVF is an option.”

“Brad has no qualms about becoming a dad again so late in life. For one thing, his health is in great shape and he’s got just as much energy as he’s ever had,” the source continued. “He really does feel decades younger than his age.”