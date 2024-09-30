Meghan Markle shocking decision takes toll on King Charles health

Meghan Markle has made a big decision for her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, seemingly leaving her cancer-stricken father-in-law, King Charles, upset.

For the unversed, Prince Harry is all set to mark his solo visit to the UK in order to attend the national 2024 WellChild Awards.

However, the Duke of Sussex will not be accompanied by his wife or his little kids.

Now, speaking of the Duchess of Sussex's possible intentions about marking her return to England alongside Archie and Lilibet, royal commentator Charles Rae claimed that she wouldn't like to bring back her children to the royal family.

In conversation with GB, he said, "You've got Harry doing a few of what we would consider to be royal jobs or royal visits, whereas Meghan is still at home. I don't know what she's doing, whether she's working on podcasts or everything else, but it's interesting."

He added, "In terms of Meghan, I'm of the school that does not believe that Meghan will ever return to this country."

Charles revealed, "And by implication, it means that the children, unless they're much older, will not be back in this country for the for the foreseeable future."

It is important to note that these comments came amid the monarch's ongoing treatment for cancer, which might have taken a toll on his mental and physical health.