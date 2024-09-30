Jeff Bridges, 74, didn’t like his ‘Tron: Legacy’ young recreation: ‘Bizzare’

Jeff Bridges on his 2010’s Tron: Legacy look

Jeff Bridges got candid on his recreated young look in 2010’s Tron: Legacy.



“I wasn’t particularly fond of that recreation of myself,” he recalled during a conversation on a recent episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, talking about the Joseph Kosinski sequel that used a still “new” de-aging process through computer scanning, recreating his rejuvenated look.

“I thought I looked more like Bill Maher than myself,” he added humorously.

The veteran and Tron actor also reminisced on the techniques used back then to create the neon digital world.

“It was shot in 70 millimetre black-and-white, hand-tinted by a bunch of ladies in Korea, I think,” he recalled.

“We had black duvetyne, it was this set with white adhesive tape on the thing. Everybody was encouraged to wear colourful clothes ’cause … our suits were all black, but you would go outside after a day’s work of being in that black-and-white atmosphere and — boom! — colour would just run into you.”

Bridges will return to his role of video game creator Kevin Flynn, in Tron: Ares starring Jared Leto, slated for release Oct. 10, 2025, in a cameo appearance.