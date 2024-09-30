Jeff Bridges, 74, didn’t like his ‘Tron: Legacy’ young recreation: ‘Bizzare’

Jeff Bridges got candid on his recreated young look in 2010’s Tron: Legacy.
“I wasn’t particularly fond of that recreation of myself,” he recalled during a conversation on a recent episode of Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, talking about the Joseph Kosinski sequel that used a still “new” de-aging process through computer scanning, recreating his rejuvenated look.
“I thought I looked more like Bill Maher than myself,” he added humorously.
The veteran and Tron actor also reminisced on the techniques used back then to create the neon digital world.
“It was shot in 70 millimetre black-and-white, hand-tinted by a bunch of ladies in Korea, I think,” he recalled.
“We had black duvetyne, it was this set with white adhesive tape on the thing. Everybody was encouraged to wear colourful clothes ’cause … our suits were all black, but you would go outside after a day’s work of being in that black-and-white atmosphere and — boom! — colour would just run into you.”
Bridges will return to his role of video game creator Kevin Flynn, in Tron: Ares starring Jared Leto, slated for release Oct. 10, 2025, in a cameo appearance.
Prince William held an important meeting before his wife Kate Middleton's return to public life
Brad Pitt is anticipating an exciting news to share alongside Ines de Ramon
Prince Harry is set to receive sad news as he returns to his home country
Late legend singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson died on Saturday, September 28