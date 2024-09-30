‘Discarded’ Anna Delvey calls ‘DWTS’ experience ‘waste of time’

Anna Delvey on elimination from 'Dancing with the Stars'

Anna Delvey doesn’t seem too happy with her all-over “experience” of Dancing with the Stars, after being ousted from the dancing competition show.



The recently eliminated contestant got candid with co-host Julianne Hough, saying that she would be taking “nothing” with her from Season 33 of the ABC reality show, and she said this “because that was the truth.”

“You guys told me what I’m supposed to do. I tried to do it and then I still was rejected,” said Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin, on co-star Tori Spelling‘s misSPELLING podcast. “And, I’m taking away nothing. This is what I’m taking away from it, because your advice was worthless.

“The advice … did not pay off for me, even though I tried to follow it. And this is how I felt. I know… people were trying to interpret my answer in different ways, but no, not really. I really did not take away much from this experience.”

She added, “I think I had to be on the defensive, especially after all the backlash that I received being cast on the show, even though the producers [tried] to defend me. And I think everyone on the cast was generally very nice to me. But in the end, I don’t know.”

Delvey got eliminated with her and partner Ezra Sosa Week 2, along with Spelling and her partner Pasha Pashkov.

Getting eliminated this early in the show was “a bit upsetting” for her, as she said, “felt like a waste of time … just to discard me so easily”.

“Because I felt like, well, they were building me up. It’s like, oh, well, ‘Only if you smile more, only if you do like XYZ. It’s going to be so much better for you.’ And it felt like they put so much effort trying to get me on the show, like, make me feel comfortable just to… eliminate me this early,” Delvey, who is a convicted fraudster, continued.