Lana Del Rey shares celebratory walk with 'nepo' dad in 'shock' wedding

Lana Del Rey's shock wedding features special walk with 'nepo' dad

Lana Del Rey was escorted down the aisle by her ‘nepo’ father Robert Grant and two siblings during her ‘shock’ wedding to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene.

The 39-year-old singer, who obtained a marriage license on Monday, September 27, tied the knot with her longtime partner on Thursday, September 26.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her father, who looked dapper in a black suit and dress shoes.

Meanwhile, Lana preferred to keep it ethereal in a flowing white wedding gown, styling her hair in a curly ponytail over her shoulder.

The Young and Beautiful singer flashed a beaming smile as she happily carried a floral bouquet for the big moment.

During an exclusive interview with Inman last year, Lana’s father opened up about her passion for music.

The 71-year-old said at the time that the songstress was “singing before she could walk. She was literally like a little songbird and she had a beautiful voice, even back then. And you could tell she was fascinated with music.”

Taking pride in his daughter’s success, the ‘proud’ dad added, “I have a lot of dads who come up to me, and they've got very talented daughters, and they always say to me, ‘What's the secret?’”

For the unversed, Rob and Patricia welcomed Lana in New York City after tying the knot in 1982.