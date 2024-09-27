Jeremy Allen White goes for house hunting with new love interest

Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordan planning to move in together?

Jeremy Allen White was spotted house hunting with his new love interest, Molly Gordon, just days before they were seen sharing a kiss in broad daylight.

On Thursday, September 26, Page Six published photos of the The Bear co-stars, taken on Friday, September 20.

The pair were seen getting into a white car parked outside a home that didn’t belong to either of them, with White, 33, holding flyers that appeared to be for the private residence.

The Iron Claw actor wore a white striped button-down shirt and white pants while sitting behind the wheel, and Gordon, 28, kept it casual in white shorts and a grey sweater.

This house-hunting outing took place nearly a week before White was photographed while locking lips with Gordon in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 25.

The two were clearly enjoying each other's company, embracing affectionately. The images surprised fans, as White was previously linked to singer Rosalía.

White and the Spanish songstress were first rumoured to be dating in October 2023 and were last seen together in July 2024.

Additionally, White and Gordon played love interests in the hit FX series, The Bear.