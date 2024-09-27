Hoda Kotb passes 'Today' torch to Jenna Bush Hager in emotional farewell

Hoda Kotb was honoured with a standing ovation from 'Today' crew after her exit announcement

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager kicked off the latest episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna with a heartfelt moment.



The emotional hosts were seen wiping away tears just moments after Kotb, 60, announced her departure from the show after 17 years.

Reflecting on her decision, she shared, "My daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie," before reminiscing about their five years together on the show’s third hour.

Both Kotb and Bush Hager expressed deep gratitude for their friendship, calling it "one in a million."

Bush Hager recalled the day they first connected, "You are who I come to. You believed in me first. On October 28, 2013, you said, 'Hey, wanna come sit next to me? There's room.'"

Kotb responded, "Looking at you and seeing magic was one of the easiest things."

Bush Hager recalled a lighthearted memory about seeking advice from her dad, George W. Bush, when considering the co-host role.

He told her, "Hoda's the star... You're gonna be okay with that, right?"

Kotb celebrated Bush Hager’s upcoming role as she prepared to leave, saying, "It's your turn," while standing and applauding her friend. "Whoever sits in this seat will have the easiest job in the world because they’re sitting next to you."

Kotb made her exit announcement on Thursday, surrounded by her colleagues Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Sheinelle Jones, and Bush Hager.