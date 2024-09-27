Prince Harry surprises fans with rare appearance at Jimmy Fallon 'Tonightmares'

Prince Harry sparked reactions with his surprise appearance at Jimmy Fallon's new segment of the show, Tonightmares.



The Duke of Sussex, who is in New York City for a work trip, made sure that he delighted his fans with a fun-filled horror show.

In a video released on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon's YouTube channel, Harry and Jimmy were walked through a haunted maze at Rockefeller Center.

As the two were gearing up to begin their horror walk, the former working royal shared that he is "not normally" sacred easily but then he quickly confessed, "Today might be different."

Interestingly, the former working royal and the renowned TV host completed their ride to the haunted maze with screams, laughs and quirky one-liners.

It is important to note that Harry began his NYC trip on Sunday with a high-profile dinner organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) to honour survivors of childhood violence and discuss its impact on mental health.

Speaking of the Duke's upcoming engagements in the city, his spokesperson shared, "During UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week in New York City, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, will be in town to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives."



Notably, Meghan Markle did not accompany King Charles's son during his NYC tour.