Kate Middleton shares emotional life update after cancer recovery

Princess Kate issued a moving statement after she stepped out for a surprise royal outing.

According to GB News, the Princess of Wales has recently attended the English National Ballet following the completion of her chemotherapy.

It is believed that Catherine witnessed the magical performance of Giselle at Sadler's Wells Theatre as she penned an uplifting note for the team.

The future Queen shared a delightful photo from the evening and wrote, "Congratulations and thank you to @ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wells for the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle."

"Creativity at its best! C," she added.



It is important to note that Kate's outing came after she released an emotional video, updating fans about her positive health condition.



On September 9, she wrote, "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment."



The Princess shared that now her focus is to stay "cancer-free" as her path to "healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

