Lana Del Rey takes major life decision amid Jeremy Dufrene romance

Lana Del Rey is ready to get serious about her relationship with Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey, whose relationship with alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene recently rose to the surface, is ready to tie the knot.

A source at the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court revealed to Page Six that the Born to Die songstress obtained a marriage license on Thursday.

They added that the alligator tour guide, 49, and Brooklyn Baby hitmaker, 39, acquired their marriage license at the Thibodaux, Los Angeles, courthouse "this week" and the document will remain valid for use within the next 30 days.

Reportedly, the license has not been turned back and the couple is "not married" yet.

When requested, the VMA-winning singer did not release any official comments on the matter.

The couple came under the spotlight when they were spotted holding hands in London, in a fan-posted TikTok video.

According to reports, the couple visited Harrods together and then a pub.

Lana has seemingly denied the rumours as of now, writing "No," in the comments of a blog that detailed her "latest boyfriend."

However, the love birds were spotted at the wedding of the model Karen Elson earlier this month in New York City, fuelling their growing romance rumours.