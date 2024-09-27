Dasha on work-life balance: ‘You're still a person at the end of the day’

Dasha opens up on 'fame' after 2024 People's Choice Country Awards nominations

Dasha seems to have figured it out.



“It's been up and down these past few months, I have had to learn how to balance my mental health as a human mixed with being an artist,” the Austin hitmaker told People on the red carpet of the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards on Thursday, Sept. 26.

“I've had a pretty busy schedule and I've had to learn, ‘Oh, I need to make time to go play pickleball and go ride my horses because that's just as important as going and writing that song,’” the 24-year-old added. “It really is for this to be a lifelong career.”

The Talk of the Town songstress talked about understanding that she needs to “prioritize [her] heart and my health and my soul.”

“I've learned that you're still a person at the end of the day,” she said. “You can't let yourself get lost in the image.”

However, Dasha is grateful for everything that played out, and gushed over her “surreal” appearance at the award show.

“Honestly, a year ago, if you told me that I'd be standing at the Opry attending the People's Choice [Country] Awards with five nominations under my belt, I would tell you that you're lying to me. I'm just so grateful to the country community and to all the fans here,” Dasha gushed.