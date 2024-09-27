Halle Bailey believes ‘travelling’ is a beautiful experience especially with her baby boy

Halle Bailey reflects on her travelling experience with her son

Halle Bailey has recently revealed she loves to travel different countries with her son, Halo.



Speaking to OK! magazine, the Little Mermaid star said, “Travelling is such a beautiful experience for me, especially now that I have my baby. It makes it so much better to be able to see all these new destinations through his eyes.”

Dishing out details about her favourite travel destinations, Halle stated, “I think there are so many places I've been that feel very memorable to me, but the one that stands out in particular would be London.”

“I lived there for almost up to a year for filming of The Little Mermaid,” she continued while giving reference of her role as Ariel in the 2023 live-action remake of Disney cartoon.

Halle, who teamed up with Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card from Chase, told PEOPLE, “London will always have a special place in my heart. I feel like that's my second home.”

Sharing her experience of travelling with her eight-month-old, Halle added, “It's so beautiful when you can see things for the first time again through his eyes.”

The singer and actress also offered tips when travelling with a child.

“I've seen all these family vlogs that teach you how to bring the playpen and how to bring the highchair and all these portable things to fit into your suitcase," she mentioned

Halle pointed out, "I love being a part of this new parenting community. I feel like I have such support around me, especially the cool parents who like to travel!”

“My son Halo loves flying, he loves looking out the window. He'll sleep most of the time, and then recently, he has been doing his happy yell. He was doing it on the plane the other day. I'm happy he's not crying!” she quipped.