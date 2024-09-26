Katie Holmes plans college visits with Suri Cruise amidst Broadway performances

Katie Holmes set to support daughter Suri at college.

Katie Holmes is set to visit her daughter Suri Cruise at Carnegie Mellon University.

The is planning to squeeze in this family visit between her performances of Our Town at the Barrymore Theater in New York City, as reported by DailyMail.com.

The timing is perfect, as Carnegie Mellon is hosting its Family Weekend on September 27 and 28 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, just 371 miles from Manhattan.

Despite a packed schedule of shows this weekend—performing Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM—Katie is determined to make the trip.

A source revealed to DailyMail that she’s actively finding a way to fit the visit into her busy agenda.

Family Weekend promises a lively array of events designed to showcase campus life, including academic welcomes, information sessions, campus tours, and student performances, as highlighted on the CMU website.

It’s a perfect opportunity for Katie to connect with Suri while immersing herself in her daughter’s new collegiate environment.

While Holmes is gearing up for her visit to daughter Suri Cruise, her ex-husband Tom Cruise, with whom she is currently estranged, will not be attending.

Despite covering Suri’s tuition as part of their divorce settlement, Tom’s absence from Family Weekend is notable.



In the meantime, Katie is thriving in her role as Mrs. Webb in the Broadway revival of Our Town, which has returned to the stage for the first time in over two decades.

Critics and fans alike have been praising her performance, with many calling her portrayal "phenomenal" and "amazing."