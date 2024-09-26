Lady Gaga stuns Harley Quinn vibes in bold look at Joker: Folie à Deux UK photocall

Lady Gaga turns heads in patterned dress and heels at Joker: Folie à Deux photocall.

Lady Gaga fully embraced her Harley Quinn persona as she stepped out for The Joker: Folie à Deux UK photocall at the Corinthia Hotel in London on Thursday morning.

The actress was joined by her co-star Joaquin Phoenix as the duo posed for photos against a stunning rooftop backdrop of the city.

Gaga, ever the style icon, turned heads in a striking black and white patterned minidress featuring a chic lace collar and three-quarter sleeves.

Despite the typical British rain, the Bad Romance singer looked flawless with her dyed red hair styled in a cropped cut, perfectly complemented by a bold red lip.

The weather didn’t dampen her spirits as she embraced the moment with her signature confidence and flair.

The pair later joined director Todd Phillips, and the trio shared beaming smiles for the cameras, showcasing the camaraderie behind this highly anticipated film.



Gaga’s fashion choices for this project have been met with widespread acclaim, marking a striking comeback after the mixed reviews of her last film, House of Gucci, in 2021.

Folie à Deux is a sequel to the 2019 Academy Award-winning Joker, which shattered records by grossing over $1 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time.

Set to hit theaters on October 4.