‘Freaks and Geeks’ creator shares glimpse of 80s set on 25th anniversary

On Wednesday, September 25, Paul Feig commemorated the 25th anniversary of the hit comedy-drama series that ran for just one season by sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"Freaks and Geeks premiered 25 years ago today on @nbc. It was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and changed everything for me," Feig, 63, reminisced about the debut of his iconic 80s-set high school series.

He expressed his gratitude to executive producer Judd Apatow, saying, "Eternally grateful to @juddapatow for taking a chance on my little spec script about growing up in Michigan and making it happen with @dreamworks."

"A huge thank you to our stellar cast, writers, directors, and crew for bringing it to life," he added before signing off with a heartfelt note. "I truly love you all."



The post featured a carousel of group photos showcasing the lead cast of Freaks and Geeks, along with exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses from the 80s set.

The series, which aired from 1999 to 2000 on NBC, featured a talented array of actors, including Martin Starr, Samm Levine, and Seth Rogen.