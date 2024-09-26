King Charles takes meaningful step for Archie, Lilibet: ‘absolutely committed’

King Charles plans to ‘make up for lost time’ as Prince Harry returns to UK

King Charles is preparing to take big steps towards his little grandchildren as Prince Harry gears up for his UK trip next week.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle share two children, five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet, whom the monarch has met only a handful of times.

The rift between the Royal Family and the Sussexes have also restricted any opportunities for the children to meet their grandfather. However, following his cancer diagnosis, Charles is keen to take a meaningful step to build a relationship with his US-based grandkids, a source revealed.

King Charles is a “fantastic and enthusiastic grandpa” to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, insiders close to the monarch told The Mirror.

They also stated that Charles is “absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives.”

“He values family above everything and, whatever the course of his relationship with his son, he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.”

Previously, insiders also shared that King Charles is “keener than ever” to focus on his family, including his estranged son, Prince Harry, and concentrate on his royal duties.

Charles is trying to “make up for lost time” after he had to scale back his engagements during his cancer treatment.

The update comes just days before the Duke of Sussex will be returning to his home country to attend the WellChild Awards on September 30th, raising hopes of a possible meetup between the father and son.

Although, the meeting may not be a possibility, simply because the monarch would be at Balmoral during Harry’s visit. The last time Harry met his father was in February, after he received a personal phone call about his cancer diagnosis.