Brad Pitt’s rep breaks silence after scammers were arrested for impersonating actor online

Brad Pitt's rep speaks up after police arrested five scammers for allegedly posing as actor

Brad Pitt’s rep has recently broken silence after scammers were arrested for allegedly impersonating to be the Troy actor on social media.



In a press statement, a rep for Brad, who does not have any official social media accounts, spoke to PEOPLE, “It’s awful that scammers take advantage of fans’ strong connection with celebrities, and this is an important reminder to not respond to unsolicited online outreach, especially from actors who have no social media presence.”

The Mr & Mrs Smith actor doesn’t have any official social media profiles on Instagram, X or any other platforms.

On September 23, Spain's Ministry of the Interior said in a statement that five people were arrested and more are under investigation “in connection to a criminal organisation that swindled over $350,000 from two women online.

The outlet reported that three scammers were arrested in November 2023 and two more were taken into custody in July, via The New York Times.

“The statement said the accused had contacted the women through an online fan page dedicated to Mr. Pitt and posed as the Oscar-winning American actor,” mentioned the outlet.

It read, “The authorities said the accused had gone on to exchange instant messages and emails with their victims, who thought they were corresponding directly with Mr. Pitt.”

According to the police statement, the imposters “managed to make these women believe they had become so close to the well-known American actor that they believed they had a romantic relationship with him”.

Earlier, Brad told GQ magazine, “I do like to keep it quiet and have privacy.”

“You could, you know, combat the misconceptions or the misquotes immediately. And if I’d have had that in my younger days, I’d have used it,” he remarked.

Brad added, “At this point, I don’t want to bother with it.”