Kate Winslet reflects on overcoming sexism while filming ‘Lee’

Kate Winslet speaks up about sexism while filming ‘Lee’

Kate Winslet has recently shared her two cents on sexism while filming new movie, Lee.



Speaking to Vogue, the Titanic star revealed she secured financing for her new movie about model-turned-war photographer Lee Miller.

Kate recalled, “I came up against men who would say to me, ‘Why should I like this woman?’ I mean, just ridiculous things.”

The Revolutionary Road actress opened up that her struggles bonded her even more to Lee who faced resistance to document the horrors of WWII.

Kate also spoke up about her problems during filming Lee movie, saying, “I’ve yet to master the art of, ‘Okay, leave your work behind, and go home and take a bath and whatever.’ I never do any of that.”

The Divergent actress and producer Kate Solomon roomed together for a short period so they could continue working at night.

“We’d have to slightly rewrite something to make it work, and then we’d be phoning the actors to tell them that the dialogue was going to change,” stated Kate, who managed only a few hours of sleep each day during the nine-week shoot in Hungary, Croatia and the U.K.

Kate mentioned, “Then I’d be up at 4 a.m., and I’d go to work, and I’d come home, and we’d do the whole thing again.”

The actress and producer added, “Eighteen-year-old Kate Winslet would not have believed any of this if you even told me it was going to happen.”

“It’s an extraordinary thing that I get to do with my life and an extraordinary thing that I love. But I’m a very unlikely success story,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Lee will release in theatres on September 27.