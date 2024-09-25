Princess Kate shows commitment as she prepares for Christmas Carol Service

Kate Middleton spoke about her battle with cancer alongside William and their children

Princess Kate has "demonstrated her determination" through her ongoing efforts in organising her annual Christmas carol service, as noted by royal commentator Helena Chard.

The Princess of Wales was featured in the Court Circular after holding a meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday to discuss the event with aides and members of her Royal Foundation.

Speaking on GB News, Helena Chard praised the future Queen for her “slow and measured” work behind the scenes during a period made fraught by lingering health issues.

“It’s fantastic news. We are thrilled to hear it”, she told Emily Carver.

“To hear she is going to back for one of the highlights of the royal calendar is delightful, it’s obviously a slow and measured return.

“It shows her determination and we are really willing her on. She wants to get back and well, that’s her ambition.

“We are all excited about this concert, it’s a really huge deal. She has been hosting and working on this for years.”

Emily Carver waded in on the discussion to say Kate’s appearances at the service have become a “staple” in the royal calendar.

“I’m pretty sure she will be at the Remembrance Day service also”, Chard added.

“She wants to return to normality but she will have to take things day by day.

“She continues to work on her early years projects too. Just remember, it won’t be as normal as previous.

“She will be working as hard as possible, she has a young family to look after though.

“When she is Queen in due course, there will be years of absolutely full on work. I can’t wait to see it and see who will be there.”

The service, set to take place at Westminster Abbey for the fourth consecutive year, will be broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve.

As in previous years, Kate is expected to host the event, likely joined by her husband, Prince William, their children, and other members of the Royal Family.

Recently, the Princess shared a heartfelt message with the public announcing the completion of her chemotherapy treatment. She spoke openly about her battle with cancer in a film alongside William and their children.