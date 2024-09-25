Travis Kelce expresses his elation over his acting debut in ‘Grotesquerie’

Travis Kelce excited to see his fans' reaction over his acting in 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce has recently expressed his elation for his acting debut in Grotesquerie.



“I cannot wait to see everybody's reaction of me being in a mystery thriller. Kinda scary,” said the NFL star who spoke on the latest episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast on September 25.

Travis remarked, “What is going on? It'll get you thinking now.”

“I get sucked into those [mystery-thriller] shows so easy,” shared Travis’ brother.

Jason then asked Travis about his upcoming part in the series, “Are you even alive?”

“Are any of us alive, Jason?” quipped the football star.

He then replied, “No. You're … It might be a little of that. I don't maybe though.”

“I don't know what to expect,” stated Jason, with Travis adding, “Yeah, me neither.”

Travis’ comments came after show creator Ryan Murphy gave a rave review of the NFL star's performance in the horror series.

Earlier, Ryan told Entertainment Tonight, “We had a ball, and he's just the most delightful person. He showed up off-book. He knew all his lines he knew all Niecy [Nash-Betts]'s lines.”

“And he was a little nervous at first — as, I mean, I would be too,” continued the show creator.

Meanwhile, Grotesquerie premieres its first two episodes today (September 25).