Margaret Qualley reveals how she got the part in Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Margaret Qualley in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2: Watch

Margaret Qualley has recently revealed how she got the part in Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2.



During an appearance on latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on September 24, Margaret shared that her husband Jack Antonoff helped her securing her role in the upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel.

When Jimmy asked about a rumour, “I heard you are in Happy Gilmore 2?”

To which she replied, “The rumours are true.”

Elaborating on how she got the role in upcoming movie, she told host, “I saw that there was gonna to be a Happy Gilmore 2 and I emailed my agents right away and I said, ‘Anything it takes — so part is too small. Please. I gotta be a part of this, I'm begging you. Please. Whatever it takes.’”

Jimmy disclosed that Adam then messaged to Jack and asked him if his wife could play golf and the music producer responded, “Yeah, she’s actually good!”

Margaret however confessed that Jack “lied for the sake of the family… I’ve never golfed a day in my life. I’m terrible, actually”.

Jimmy then asked, “So what did you do? How did you skate your way thorough?”

“I went out to the barn and I hit some balls with the woman who runs the barn — her partner used to golf. That’s where I started. I took some lessons, but mostly I’m still bad,” stated the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, Margaret added, “It was the best thing that ever happened to me even though it’s a tiny part.”

Calling Adam her first crush, the actress mentioned, “I adore Adam Sandler. Like everyone, I think he's the greatest of all time.”