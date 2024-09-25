Prince William makes big sacrifice for Prince Harry

Prince William has taken a wise step to avoid conflict with his younger brother Prince Harry as he skipped travelling to the US amid the Duke's successful trip to the same city.



The Prince of Wales has seemingly avoided overshadowing his younger brother's show as he did not travel to New York City for Climate Week to reveal the finalists of the 2024 Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

The future King made big sacrifice for his brother as he announced the 15 finalists in a pre-recorded video instead of attending the event as person in the US.



Michael Bloomberg, Billionaire and global advisor to Earthshot Prize winners, addressed the summit, but William did not graced the event.

The Earthshot Prize, founded by William in 2010, recognises innovative solutions to the world’s greatest environmental challenges

On the other hand, Prince Harry is currently in New York supporting his patronages and issues he cares deeply about.

The Duke of Sussex arrived in the Big Apple on Sunday for his whirlwind solo visit, while his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed in California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The finalists have reportedly been selected from nearly 2,500 nominations spanning 139 countries - the largest-ever nomination pool. The five winners of the award will be announced at the Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa on November 6.