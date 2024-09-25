Bella Hadid makes grand comeback to the runway after two-year health hiatus

The supermodel, 27, stole the spotlight at Saint Laurent's Spring 2025 show at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid has made a powerful return to the runway after a two-year hiatus.



The 27-year-old supermodel stole the spotlight at Saint Laurent’s Spring 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, marking her first runway appearance since 2022 when she took a break to focus on her health.

Styled in a sleek black suit paired with a white button-up shirt, black tie, and oversized glasses, Hadid’s androgynous look exuded confidence as she effortlessly graced the catwalk.

Hadid's time away from modelling was spent prioritising her health, particularly managing her ongoing battle with Lyme disease. She took a break in October 2022 to focus on her wellness, having openly shared her struggles with “painful” symptoms and “years of invisible suffering.”

In August 2023, she updated fans, saying she would return when she was "ready."

During her break, Hadid cut out alcohol and poured her energy into her wellness drink brand, Kin Euphorics.

In the months leading up to her runway return, she teased her comeback by starring in a futuristic Marc Jacobs campaign and gracing magazine covers, including a stunning transformation for her first major post-hiatus feature in January 2024.