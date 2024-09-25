Jennifer Lopez appears relaxed after PDA filled meeting with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez seems more relaxed in autumn-inspired look during recent outing after meeting with her estranged husband Ben Affleck.



On Tuesday, Lopez was seen running errands in Los Angeles, exuding effortless comfort and style.

The singer-actress outfit consisted of an off-the-shoulder cropped grey sweatshirt paired with wide-leg blue jeans and elevated tan brown platform boots with laces.

She complemented her casual attire with a luxurious brown Bottega Veneta tote bag and an assortment of gold jewellery, including layered necklaces, bracelets, and hoop earrings.

Oversized aviator sunglasses added a chic finishing touch to her overall laid-back yet polished look.

Following her divorce filing on August 20, the Marry Me star and estranged husband Affleck put aside their differences for a family gathering.

On September 14, the former couple met for a friendly lunch at Los Angeles' Polo Lounge, accompanied by their children.

A source revealed to People magazine that "they all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out."

The get-together included the Hypnotic star’s younger children, Seraphina (15) and Samuel (12), as well as Lopez's 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme.

Despite their reunion, the source confirmed that "they are still moving forward with the divorce" and are "working out financial details amicably."

During the lunch, Lopez was spotted wearing a stylish black ensemble, consisting of a long-sleeve crop top and matching jeans, paired with light-shaded sunglasses.