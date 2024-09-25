Reese Witherspoon's secret project partner from Real Housewives revealed

Reese Witherspoon's upcoming project partner revealed

Reese Witherspoon's secret “Hello Sunshine” project partner from Real Housewives just revealed herself after the actress said “can't say anything”.



During a session on an Amazon Live show on Tuesday, Kyle Richards revealed that it was her Reese was referring to.

“Yes, I was, and yes, that was me that she was referring to,” revealed Kyle.

“In case you guys didn’t see, Reese Witherspoon said something at the Emmys about being on a flight with a Real Housewife and working with her on something. So yes, that was me,” the Bravo diva added.

Kyle’s revelation comes after Reese was questioned about the Real Housewives by E! News while walking at the red carpet at the Emmy Awards in LA.

The Big Little Lies star, who did not have time to watch the show, shared that she “did sit next to a Real Housewife on a flight recently.”

But when asked to give a name, the 48-year-old teased, “Umm, well, we might have a Hello Sunshine project cooking now, but I can't say anything.”

“But it was cool, it was very cool,” she added.