Whoopi Goldberg speaks in favour of Taylor Swift after Travis Kelce’s ‘game’

Whoopi Goldberg supports Taylor Swift after Travis Kelce's fans slammed her

Whoopi Goldberg has recently spoken in favour of Taylor Swift after Travis Kelce’s fans blamed the singer for her boyfriend’s “sluggish start”.



Earlier, Travis reportedly appeared miserable on the sideline in a clip which went viral on September 22 as the songstress was not seen at the game for the first time.

Some football fans were quick to slam Taylor for “taking his mind off the game”.

Whoopi defended the singer and said on her The View show, “Grow up, y'all! Grow up! Stop putting this on her. Your team is fine, your team is doing well. Shut up!”

The Sister Act star continued, “It's insane. Listen, this is a guy whose doing movies now, he's doing television commercials, he's doing all kinds of stuff.”

“He might have been a little busy, and maybe he's not 12 anymore, okay? He's still a viable player,’” stated the show’s host.

Whoopi believed that it was Donald Trump supporters who lashes out at the singer.

“I am blaming MAGA. I think it's them because they're mad, she is not supporting you-know-who. They're putting all of this on her!” she noted.

Another co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with Whoopi and said, “I love your point, though. It's probably the crazy MAGA people that are upset about this.”

Whoopi however pointed out, “Yeah, because why else would this suddenly be an issue?”

“And she's also busy! Sorry y'all, she's not thinking about him!” claimed the Ghost actress.