Courteney Cox makes shocking revelation about ‘Scream 7’ movie

Courteney Cox: 'There will a Scream 7 movie'

Courteney Cox has recently addressed Scream 7 movie.



Speaking at the Rock4EB charity event on September 22, the Friends alum revealed she has not signed in on for the seventh Scream movie.

“I’m not officially signed on. I’m not, but there will be a Scream 7,” said the 60-year-old.

Cox reportedly played journalist Gale Weathers after the first Scream movie from director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson back in 1996.

The actress then appeared in 1997's Scream 2, 2000's Scream 3, 2011's Scream 4, 2022's Scream V and 2023's Scream VI.

Cox mentioned that she was “excited” that original Scream writer Williamson would direct the seventh Scream movie.

“You can’t get better than that choice. It’s going to be fun,” stated the Shining Vale actress.

Cox added there is no timeline in place about deciding whether or not she will return to the Scream franchise.

“They’re rewriting all the time. It’s not like I don’t know what’s going on,” remarked the actress.

Cox added she would like to bring back her former husband and actor David Arquette.

Cox and Arquette tied the knot back in 1999 and welcomed daughter Coco, 20, in 2004.

Meanwhile, there have not been any official casting announcements after Neve Campbell's return was revealed in March.