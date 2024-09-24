 
September 24, 2024
Jennifer Lopez sends fans wild with romantic gesture amid split with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez creates buzz on internet with her stunning move

By Web Desk
September 24, 2024
Jennifer Lopez buzzes internet with social media post amid split with Ben Affleck 

Jennifer Lopez has buzzed the internet with romantic gesture towards Ben Affleck after divorce filing.

On September 23, JLo’s beauty brand took to their Instagram and shared a photo, featuring the Atlas actress wearing a necklace with the name Ben engraved on it.

According to The Mirror, The Boy Is Next Door actress’s social media team were forced to immediately delete the post after fans spotted the Air director’s name on her locket.

Lopez's fans began speculating about the current relationship status of the estranged couple, with one commenting: “OMG spot the Ben necklace??? Maybe they're back together.”

Another chimed in, “J-Lo is wearing a necklace that says 'Ben'. Is this an old photo? Imagine if they've not split at all."

In the viral photo, Lopez oozes glamour as she's seen embracing the arrival of Autumn.

Notably, Ben’s estranged wife donned a muted brown blazer and a crisp white blouse underneath, she flaunted her full face of bronzed make-up in the snap, which was later delete by her team. 

For the unversed, Jennifer has filed for divorce from Ben on August 20 this year. 